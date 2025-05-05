Win A $100 99 Restaurants Gift Card

Contest Details: For the “Win A $100 99 Restaurant Gift Card” contest, visit www.985thesportshub.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Contest and complete and submit the online form beginning May 5, 2025 at 9:00AM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on May 11, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to one (1) winner(s) on May 12, 2025 on or around 10:00AM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) $100 gift card for the Ninety Nine Restaurant. Up to one (1) winner(s) will be selected as described above. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $100. Otherwise, WBZ-FM’s General Rules apply and are available here.