The Ruler Drop Test and Other Ways to Humiliate Yourself at Home

There’s a new at-home test making the rounds. No, not another COVID test. This one checks if your brain is working. Which feels a bit aggressive, frankly. It’s called the…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Ruler drop test

Food in shape of a brain

It’s called the ruler drop test.

All you need is a ruler and a friend. Yes, you need a friend.

So already, I’m in trouble.

Here’s how it works: you sit in a chair like a civilized human, hand on a table, fingers poised like you're about to politely pinch a scone. Your friend holds a ruler vertically, zero at the bottom, just above your thumb. Then they drop it without warning. Your job is to catch it with two fingers like you're a ninja in a cardigan.

That's the rule drop test.

Wherever your fingers grab the ruler, that's your reaction time. Less than 7.5 centimeters? You’re basically a Jedi. More than 28 centimeters? Welp, enjoy soft foods and safe flooring.

Here’s the kicker: scientists say slower reaction times are linked to a higher risk of death. Heart disease, stroke, respiratory issues. In other words, if you can’t catch the ruler, death is coming, and it’s not in a hurry.

I tried this test. Sort of. My friend dropped the ruler and I blinked. Just blinked. By the time my brain said “GRAB IT,” the ruler had hit the floor, rolled under the couch, and possibly joined a new family.

Honestly, I’m not surprised. I can’t pass any of these so-called “simple” tests. Like that “sit-to-stand” test where you’re not allowed to use your arms. Excuse me? If I drop my remote on the floor, I just wave goodbye. And the pencil test? You know, the one where you check “perkiness” by seeing if a pencil stays under your boob? That test is bullcrap at any age.

So yeah. The ruler drop test is now on my long list of low-budget humiliations. Right next to “Try to do a pull-up” and “Read IKEA instructions without crying.”

But hey, if you do catch the ruler at 7 cm, congratulations! Your brain is sharper than mine and you might live forever.

Or at least long enough to lose your keys six more times today.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go Google “reaction time training” and “at-home life alert systems.”

What’s your best score on the ruler test—or have you already thrown the ruler across the room like I did?

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
