Franklin Launches Art Pharmacy Program to Combat Mental Health, Opioid Crises

Franklin, Massachusetts, has launched a new creative well-being endeavor designed to combat public health challenges related to mental health and opioids.

Art Pharmacy uses the medium of art to connect people with transformative arts and cultural opportunities. A Franklin Observer report states that Art Pharmacy offers “‘prescriptions' for creativity that nurture mental health, reduce isolation, and restore a sense of community connection.”

Funds from opioid settlements support the Art Pharmacy program. Officials from the Town of Franklin are working collaboratively with local cultural organizations and community leaders to promote arts and culture experiences to members of the public.

Erik Holmgren, manager of advancement and strategic partnerships at the Massachusetts Cultural Council, stated that Franklin is the first municipality in the United States to “invest in Arts Prescriptions as a public health response to the opioid crisis — prescribing music, dance, visual arts, and more as a new tool for care.”

According to the Franklin Observer, Arts Prescriptions has proven powerful in bolstering mental health and resilience. Since 2020, the Massachusetts Cultural Council has been working to develop more cross-sector partnerships to create Arts Prescriptions in Massachusetts.

Exposure to the arts has been shown to help with substance abuse recovery and reduce withdrawal symptoms, cravings, and depression. In addition, arts and cultural experiences create connections with the community, fostering self-esteem and bolstering one's sense of purpose.