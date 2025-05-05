Bruce In The USA to Join Boston Pops Orchestra for Hospital Benefit Concert on Aug. 9

The distinctive sounds of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will join the music of the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra for the 28th annual Boston Pops on Nantucket concert, which will benefit the Nantucket Cottage Hospital. This concert will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance.

General admission tickets are available through Nantucket Cottage Hospital's website, nantuckethospital.org/pops. Limited reserved seating options are still available; call 508-825-8250 for more information.

Referred to as “the most powerful and intense Springsteen tribute on the planet,” Bruce In The USA has made a name for itself, from performances on the Las Vegas Strip during the winter of 2004 to its debut at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. This Bruce Springsteen tribute band has performed at many of Springsteen's old haunts, including The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and many theaters and performing arts centers across the country.

The high-energy musical experience delivers a true-to-life rendition of a Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band concert.

After more than two decades of performances, the Boston Pops on Nantucket concert continues to serve as the largest and most highly anticipated summer event on Nantucket. According to a Nantucket Current report, thousands of people come to Jetties Beach each year to experience an evening of entertainment in a benefit concert that raises funds to support the general operations of Nantucket Cottage Hospital.