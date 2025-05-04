The Top 5 Rude Things You Can Do At A Movie Theater

We are about to enter summer blockbuster movie season. The time of year where your local movie theater suddenly gets very busy. For a lot of people this may be the first time they’ve been to the movies in a while so let this serve as a warning of the top five rude things to not do.

Before we jump in to this very important list of rude things, Let’s figure out how we got here. It used to be that people would see upwards of one movie or more per week. Of course, that was before the advent of television. People would go to movie theaters for not just the latest films, but they would also go to see their favorite superheroes in serial form. Meaning you would go to the movie theater to see the latest adventure their heroes were in the throes of.

People would also go to the movie theater to watch news reels, which were basically the evening news of that time. During World War II, that’s how people were able to see what was going on with their loved ones, who were in far away, lands fighting the enemies.

These days people at best see one or two movies, a month, and for a lot of people that might be one or two a year. Hence the need for these crucial reminders of how to not be rude in a movie theater.

Top 5 Rude Things People Do At A Movie Theater

1. Arriving late. Ideally, you'll be in your seat before the previews start and the lights are dimmed. Searching for your seat when it's dark and the movie has started is distracting to everyone around you.

2. Talking or snacking loudly. No one wants to hear you prying open a Reese's during a quiet or tense part of the movie. Includes the rattling of popcorn bags, and they ruffling of candy treats in their cellophane wrappers.

3. Using your phone. You're not at home in your living room, so put the phone away . You might not think it is a distraction for others if you have your phone open during the movie, but it does divert peoples attention from the screen

4. Putting your feet on someone else's seat. It's another distraction to the people around you. Even if there's no one in the seat in front of you, you shouldn't just kick up your feet like you own the place.

5. Leaving your trash behind. It's inconsiderate to the staff and the people watching the movie in that theater after you. Think of movie theaters like most beaches you go to in the summer, it is carry in and carry out when it comes to trash.

