Wahlburgers Closes Lynnfield Location After Lease Dispute

A national fast-casual burger chain has closed one of its Massachusetts restaurant locations after it failed to secure a new lease with its property owner.

On Sunday, April 27, Wahlburgers closed its doors at MarketStreet Lynnfield, according to a statement on Facebook.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal guests, dedicated team members, and the local community for their support over the years,” noted the statement in a MassLive report. “This location has meant a great deal to us, and we are proud of the memories and meals we've shared here.”

Wahlburgers encouraged customers to visit its other locations throughout the Boston area. Customers with gift cards for the Lynnfield restaurant can redeem them at another Wahlburgers location or online.

Wahlburgers has ties with the Wahlberg family, which includes Chef Paul Wahlberg, singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg, and actor Mark Wahlberg.

The Wahlbergs, who hail from Dorchester, were the subject of a reality TV show called “Wahlburgers.” According to an Eater Boston article from 2015, the family opened its first Wahlburgers location in Hingham in 2011, and the Lynnfield location opened in 2015.