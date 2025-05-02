The Best 5 Places Around Boston to Dine Outdoors This Season

Boston's outdoor dining destinations are opening patios to embrace the longer daylight hours and warmer temperatures. The following are among some of the best places around Boston to dine outdoors this season, as identified by MassLive. Visit the websites of the dining establishments to confirm operating hours.

Back Bay

Stratus at View Boston at Prudential Center

Share a toast over cocktails or a meal from the tallest rooftop bar in New England. Located on the 51st floor of the Prudential Center, Stratus at View Boston features a curated cocktail menu complemented by 360-degree open-air views from the rooftop deck. | 800 Boylston St., Floor 51

Cambridge

Harvest Restaurant

Tucked into Harvard Square, the restaurant's partially covered patio has a fireplace that guests can dine next to in the evening. The outdoor space provides lounge seating for parties of up to six and traditional tables for smaller groups. | 44 Brattle St.

Downtown Boston and the Financial District

Matria at InterContinental Boston

Matria's 2,700-square-foot terrace features five fire pits and provides splendid views of the Boston Harbor and Seaport. The patio can accommodate up to 90 people, making it a perfect spot to enjoy the restaurant's signature Northern Italian steakhouse menu and cocktails. | 510 Atlantic Ave.

North End

Joe's Waterfront

Joe's Waterfront has an expansive patio that provides unobstructed views of Boston Harbor. This year, it has created a lounge-like atmosphere on a section of its patio complete with custom-made lawn furniture. | 100 Atlantic Ave.

Seaport

Moxies