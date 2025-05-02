Steven Spielberg Names The Best Movie Ever Made

He is considered to be one of if not the best director to ever make movies, so what Steven Spielberg says carries a lo of weight. For him to go very public with what he thinks is the greatest move ever made, means people paid attention. For him the choice was obvious and frankly for a lot of movie fans it was an easy choice.

You would think that he would have made an esoteric choice like Sophies Choice or a classic like Casablanca or On The Waterfront. However, he did choose a movie for his all time best that also featured an outstanding performance by one of the best ever, Marlon Brando

The Godfather of all movies

If you have never seen the first Godfather movie, you are missing out on a great film that should be watched by all movie lovers. It came out in 1972 and forever changed the industry. With it's lush looks, grim harsh reality and realistic scenes of what the true Mafia life was really like.

Marlon Brando's performance was hailed as one of the best ever on the big screen, with his characterization of Don Vito Corleone as the Godfather, nobody else would ever come close as this to inhabiting a role. The rest of the cast was filled out perfectly with his sons played by Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cezale and the great Robert Duvall as Tom his consigliere.

Spielberg makes his choice known

On Saturday night April 25th, 2025 Steven Spielberg and George Lucas presented Francis Ford Coppola with a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute.

During his tribute, Spielberg named what he believes is the greatest American film of all time. Obviously, it was one of Coppola's: "The Godfather".

He said, quote, "Many artists can and do take a bow from their work on a page, on a canvas, on a screen, but our applause for you Francis, is from a different kind of audience.

"When we're young, it's our parents we want to make proud, and then it's our friends, and then it's our colleagues, and finally, it's our peers. But you, sir, are peerless."

He added, quote, "You've inspired a generation of storytellers who want to make you proud of their work, proud of our work, and I always want to make you proud of my work."

Paramount