Bruce Springsteen: Hear ‘Faithless,’ The Latest Preview from ‘Tracks II’

Bruce Springsteen has shared "Faithless," the latest preview from his upcoming release Tracks II: The Lost Albums.



"Faithless" is the title track from one of the seven albums that make up Tracks II. Springsteen's website states that the album, Faithless, is "a long-lost film soundtrack to a movie that was never made." The website further noted, "A meditation on purpose, belief and acceptance — intended to accompany a film described as a 'spiritual Western' — Springsteen recorded much of 'Faithless' between the conclusion of the 'Devils & Dust' tour in November 2005 and the release of 'We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions' in April 2006."



Springsteen said in a personal statement about Faithless, "This was a really unusual collection of songs ... You could recognize details and maybe a character or two. But for the most part, I just wrote atmospheric music that I thought would fit."



"Faithless" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

Details on Tracks II: The Lost Albums

In April, Bruce Springsteen announced Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which features seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. This epic set comes out on June 27.

In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."



He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."



Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

LA Garage Sessions '83

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Faithless

Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

Twilight Hours

Perfect World