This Is What Mom Really Wants For Mother’s Day
It's the eternal question that is asked every May from husbands, to children, what does mom really want for Mother's Day? Sure, there are the flowers and perfumes and brunches and lunches and various other gifts that we shower mom with, but the good news is, what mom wants is free.
Does this mean that you are off the hook for buying the usual Mother’s Day accoutrements? We don’t think so, however, it does mean that an expensive gift isn’t as necessary as you might think.
Mom wants some shut eye
In a new survey, 94% of moms say they'd like to have more sleep, and HALF of the moms said that "a nap with no one needing you" is the ultimate luxury, with the next-best "luxuries" being: "Eating a meal while it's hot" . . . "not making any decisions" . . . and a "solo bathroom break."
60% of moms say they'd happily trade gifts for the chance to sleep . . . almost two-thirds of moms haven't had a nap in the last month . . . and a quarter of them can't remember the last time they napped.
Mother’s Day planning
What does this say when moms crave a nap more than chocolate? It means that being a active mother is a full-time job and the burnout factor is very high.
Our suggestion is to let mom sleep- in on Mother’s Day, and when she does awake, offer her the proverbial breakfast in bed. Perhaps you can discuss the menu the night before. So you don’t have to wake her up to put a meal together.
Perhaps you can plan a lunch or brunch at mom’s favorite restaurant or even prepare a meal at home. Either way at sometime mid afternoon, let’s say around 3 o’clock, encourage her to take a nap for as long as her heart’s desire.
Of course, if you have young children in the house, you will be sure to either get them out of the house or be sure that they are very quiet. No one has acute hearing as much as a mother of young children.
We hope these suggestions and sure that the mom in your life will have a terrific Mother’s Day. Maybe this will be a roadmap for all future celebrations for mom. Of course, don’t forget the flowers and a small gift.