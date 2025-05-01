This Is What Mom Really Wants For Mother’s Day

It's the eternal question that is asked every May from husbands, to children, what does mom really want for Mother's Day? Sure, there are the flowers and perfumes and brunches and lunches and various other gifts that we shower mom with, but the good news is, what mom wants is free.

Does this mean that you are off the hook for buying the usual Mother’s Day accoutrements? We don’t think so, however, it does mean that an expensive gift isn’t as necessary as you might think.

Mom wants some shut eye

In a new survey, 94% of moms say they'd like to have more sleep, and HALF of the moms said that "a nap with no one needing you" is the ultimate luxury, with the next-best "luxuries" being: "Eating a meal while it's hot" . . . "not making any decisions" . . . and a "solo bathroom break."

60% of moms say they'd happily trade gifts for the chance to sleep . . . almost two-thirds of moms haven't had a nap in the last month . . . and a quarter of them can't remember the last time they napped.

Mother’s Day planning

What does this say when moms crave a nap more than chocolate? It means that being a active mother is a full-time job and the burnout factor is very high.

Our suggestion is to let mom sleep- in on Mother’s Day, and when she does awake, offer her the proverbial breakfast in bed. Perhaps you can discuss the menu the night before. So you don’t have to wake her up to put a meal together.