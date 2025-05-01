Marylou’s to Open at Framingham Convenience Store, Gas Station

A South Shore coffee chain will soon open at a MetroWest gas station in Framingham.

Marylou's Coffee, which calls itself "the best coffee in town," will join a new Seasons Corner Market at a refurbished Shell gas station at 601 Old Connecticut Path in Framingham.

According to plans filed with the city of Framingham, the Seasons Corner Market convenience store complex will include a Shell gas station, a drive-through, a car wash, and Marylou's Coffee. The city's Planning Board unanimously approved these plans last fall, according to the MetroWest Daily News.

The site of the convenience store is owned by Colbea Enterprises, LLC.

Marylou's Coffee opened in Hanover in 1986. The company operates at over 40 locations, primarily on Massachusetts' South Shore and Rhode Island. The closest location to Framingham is on Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham.

Seasons Corner Market was founded in the 1950s. Its first location opened on the Brown University campus in Providence. The market has now grown to more than 40 locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.