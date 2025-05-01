JFK National Historic Site Reopens May 29 for 2025 Visitor Season

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced that the John F. Kennedy Historic Site will open for the 2025 visitor season on Thursday, May 29. It is the same date that Kennedy was born in the 83 Beals St. home in Brookline.

During the first four days of the season, May 29–June 1, the site will be open for self-guided open house visitation. Visitation hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 4, guided tours of JFK's birthplace will be available on the hour and the half-hour from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. From noon to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., self-guided tour options will be available. Visitors will follow the voice of the president's mother, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, on a self-guided audio wand tour through the first and second floors of the house during these tour times.

Admission to the site is free.

The NPS has also announced two regular program offerings during the summer: a 45-minute "Neighborhood Tour," which introduces visitors to the Brookline neighborhood where President Kennedy spent his childhood. This tour is offered Thursday through Sunday at 2:15 p.m., staffing and weather dependent.

A 90-minute "Origins Tour" explores the North End and downtown Boston, recounting historical elements relevant to the president's Fitzgerald and Kennedy ancestors. This tour will be offered on Wednesdays from June 25 through Aug. 20 at 10:15 a.m., staffing and weather dependent. The tour begins at the Sam Adams statue outside Faneuil Hall.

Both tours are free, but visitors are encouraged to contact the site at 617-566-7937 during the morning of the tours to confirm availability.