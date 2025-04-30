Trinity Repertory Company Announces 2025-2026 ‘Homecoming’ Season Lineup
The Trinity Repertory Company (also known as Trinity Rep) in Providence is bringing the work of longstanding directors back to the stage in what Artistic Director Curt Columbus describes as a "homecoming" 2025-2026 season.
“Directors like Richard and Sharon Jenkins, Amanda Dehnert, and Ben Steinfeld have a long history with our company, but their work hasn't been on our stages for a while,” Columbus said in a statement shared with The Boston Globe.
In a news release announcing the upcoming season, Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman noted that the lineup “promises to inspire, engage, and connect us all while returning us to the roots of what makes Trinity Rep's brand of theater-making so uniquely captivating.”
The lineup includes the following:
- “Cold War Choir Practice”: This production is written by recent Brown University graduate Ro Reddick and directed by Brown and Trinity Rep alumna Aileen Wen McGroddy | Sept. 4 through Oct. 5
- “A Christmas Carol”: Emmy Award winner, Academy Award nominee, and former Trinity Rep Artistic Director Richard Jenkins will co-direct the Charles Dickens classic this year with choreographer Sharon Jenkins. | Nov. 6 through Dec. 31
- “The Roommate” and “The Winter's Tale”: “The Roommate” by Jen Silverman will be directed by Columbus. Shakespeare's “The Winter's Tale” will be directed by Steinfeld. | Jan. 28 through March 22, 2026
- “Primary Trust”: This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth is directed by resident company member Tatyana-Marie Carlo. | April 9 through May 10, 2026
- “Next to Normal”: With a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, the Tony Award-winning rock musical will be directed by Dehnert, a former associate artistic director at Trinity, who will return for the first time in more than 20 years to direct. | May 28 through June 28, 2026