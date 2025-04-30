Trinity Repertory Company Announces 2025-2026 ‘Homecoming’ Season Lineup

The Trinity Repertory Company (also known as Trinity Rep) in Providence is bringing the work of longstanding directors back to the stage in what Artistic Director Curt Columbus describes as a "homecoming" 2025-2026 season.

“Directors like Richard and Sharon Jenkins, Amanda Dehnert, and Ben Steinfeld have a long history with our company, but their work hasn't been on our stages for a while,” Columbus said in a statement shared with The Boston Globe.

In a news release announcing the upcoming season, Trinity Rep Executive Director Katie Liberman noted that the lineup “promises to inspire, engage, and connect us all while returning us to the roots of what makes Trinity Rep's brand of theater-making so uniquely captivating.”

The lineup includes the following: