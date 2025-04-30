ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Rejection Cakes: Because If You’re Gonna Cry, Eat Cake

Rejection hurts. But cake? Cake heals. So why not combine them?Enter the rejection cake—a frosted, floury hug for your bruised little ego. Got ghosted by grad school? Slice up that…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
rejection cake

Colorful celebration birthday cake with sugar sprinkles and colorful birthday candles against a background of defocused fairy lights

Rejection hurts. But cake? Cake heals.

So why not combine them?
Enter the rejection cake—a frosted, floury hug for your bruised little ego. Got ghosted by grad school? Slice up that buttercream band-aid. Credit card declined again? That calls for chocolate ganache, friend.​

Because let’s be honest. When life gives you lemons, sometimes you just want a lemon cake that says “YOU DESERVED BETTER.”​

According to a recent USA Today article, Needham High School seniors are turning college rejections into reasons to party—with cake.

One TikTok, boasting over 5 million views, features Needham High senior Ceci Skala and friends presenting a cake adorned with flags from top schools that rejected them. They cheer, “This is our rejection cake!” It's a sweet spin on the bitter pill of college admissions.

Loading TikTok...

In a world where social media showcases only the highlight reels—acceptance videos filled with screams and tears—these cakes offer a candid counter-narrative. They say, “Hey, we didn’t get in, and that’s okay.”​

Psychologists note that humor is a powerful coping mechanism. For Gen Z, known for their dark humor and meme culture, turning rejection into a joke—and a cake—is a way to process disappointment. It’s about reclaiming the narrative, one slice at a time.

Other Rejection Cake Ideas

Why stop at college? Life offers a buffet of letdowns. Here are some other rejection cake inspirations:

  • Job Hunt Flop: “Thanks for your interest... in unemployment!”
  • Breakup Blues: “It’s not you, it’s my cake.”
  • Credit Card Denial: “Your application was declined, but this cake won’t be.”
  • Apartment Rejection: “No pets allowed, but cake is welcome.”
  • Ghosted Again: “He’s just not that into you, but cake is.”

Rejection is a part of life. But with a little sugar and frosting, it doesn't have to be bitter. So next time life says no, say yes—to cake.​

Because if you're going to eat your feelings, they might as well taste like chocolate.​

CakeCollegerejection
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 30
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 30Michael Garaventa
Gen Z Applicants Demand Pay Transparency in Job Postings
Human InterestGen Z Applicants Demand Pay Transparency in Job PostingsYvette DeLaCruz
5 Delicious Derby Day Drinks
Human Interest5 Delicious Derby Day Drinks
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect