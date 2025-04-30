Largest Inflatable Water Park in US Calls Cape Cod Home

If you want to make a big splash this summer, look no further than Cape Cod Inflatables and Wicked Waves Park. The West Yarmouth park is billed as the largest inflatable water park in the United States. It will open for the 2025 season on Friday, June 13.

The park offers plenty of dynamic water attractions for families, including slides, a wave pool, and a swim-up bar. Its signature attraction, the Boomerang Blaster, is a six-person raft that sends riders on a back-and-forth journey of ups and downs before dropping three stories in a tube that plunges into a huge splash pool. Games, a splash island, surfing, and a lazy river are also among the available amenities.

Wicked Waves also has two smaller sister water parks, CC Inflatable Park and The Surf House. According to its website, the Inflatable Park offers 18 inflatable slides, bouncers, and adventure rides that will entertain kids from 2 to 16. It is open until 8 p.m. during the summer and makes a great place to visit after dinner.

The Surf House includes a pool bar, a food truck, and the Flow Rider stand-up surf machine. No admission is required for the Pool Bar & Grill, and guests can get unlimited rides on the Flow Rider for $20.