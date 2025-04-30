Gracie’s in Providence Takes Top Honors in Global Wine List Awards

Gracie's in Providence has secured a prestigious spot on the 2025 Star Wine List International Open's Global Star Wine List of the Year. The highly acclaimed restaurant was named to the "Short List" category.

Star Wine List, the organization behind the award, recognizes restaurants that curate concise, compelling wine offerings. Gracie's emerged as a standout in a highly competitive field that included only one other U.S. finalist and entries from Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Judges commended the restaurant's curated classic vintages and bold selections.

“This list feels larger than its size,” said Nina Jensen, a judge and well-recognized expert in the international wine community. The panel called Gracie's wine list “vibrant” and “supremely balanced.”

Justin Bothur, Gracie's hospitality and wine leader, oversees the intentional, thoughtful curations that define Gracie's dining experience.

“We are truly honored to receive this award,” said Bothur in a statement shared with Hey Rhody. “We have always endeavored for our wine program to be an integral part of the guest experience at Gracie's. Not only does the award offer visibility and prestige to the farmers and winemakers on our menu, but it also elevates the Providence restaurant community to the world stage, where we believe this small city rightly belongs.”