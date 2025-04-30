ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Gracie’s in Providence Takes Top Honors in Global Wine List Awards

Gracie’s in Providence has secured a prestigious spot on the 2025 Star Wine List International Open’s Global Star Wine List of the Year. The highly acclaimed restaurant was named to…

Michael Vyskocil
Cheers. Couple in love drinking wine. Romantic date by candlelight at night. Hands man and woman hold glasses at home. Toast. Dinner setup table for couple on Valentine's day. Proposal hand and heart.

Stock Photo

Gracie's in Providence has secured a prestigious spot on the 2025 Star Wine List International Open's Global Star Wine List of the Year. The highly acclaimed restaurant was named to the "Short List" category. 

Star Wine List, the organization behind the award, recognizes restaurants that curate concise, compelling wine offerings. Gracie's emerged as a standout in a highly competitive field that included only one other U.S. finalist and entries from Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Judges commended the restaurant's curated classic vintages and bold selections.

“This list feels larger than its size,” said Nina Jensen, a judge and well-recognized expert in the international wine community. The panel called Gracie's wine list “vibrant” and “supremely balanced.” 

Justin Bothur, Gracie's hospitality and wine leader, oversees the intentional, thoughtful curations that define Gracie's dining experience.

“We are truly honored to receive this award,” said Bothur in a statement shared with Hey Rhody. “We have always endeavored for our wine program to be an integral part of the guest experience at Gracie's. Not only does the award offer visibility and prestige to the farmers and winemakers on our menu, but it also elevates the Providence restaurant community to the world stage, where we believe this small city rightly belongs.”

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Gracie's website.

Providencerestaurantsrhode islandWine
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 2-May 4
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 2-May 4Jennifer Eggleston
Wicked Waves Cape Cod
Local NewsLargest Inflatable Water Park in US Calls Cape Cod HomeMichael Vyskocil
NH DMV Sees Surge in Appointments for REAL ID Ahead of May 7 Deadline
Local NewsNH DMV Sees Surge in Appointments for REAL ID Ahead of May 7 DeadlineMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect