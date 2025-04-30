A New Miami Vice Movie Is In The Works
If you were alive and old enough to watch TV in 1984 you would be very much aware of how huge a television show Miami Vice was. Every Friday night on NBC at 10 o’clock it seemed all of America was tuning in to see Crockett and Tubbs.
It debuted in September of that year and quickly became the hottest show on television, both literally and figuratively. For the first time we were made aware of the Miami scene, that was glamorous, fashionable, and sometimes dangerous.
Don Johnson played the always cool and pastel clothes wearing Sonny Crockett who was teamed with partner Ricardo Tubbs played very effectively by Philip Michael Thomas.
The duo were easily, the hottest male actors on TV for five years. Both Johnson and Thomas became megastars, they were on the covers of every magazine and guest stars on every imaginable television show. Big name actors and singers were clamoring to be on the show, not to mention the biggest athletes of the time.
By 1989 the show had run its course. Ratings and interest in. It began to slip and eventually the show was canceled. Dan Johnson went on to star in other TV shows while Thomas never regained anything close to the stardom he achieved with Miami Vice.
Another Miami Vice Movie Is Coming
Universal Pictures has tapped filmmaker Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) to direct a new adaptation of the classic 1980s television series Miami Vice. Screenwriter Dan Gilroy, known for Nightcrawler and The Bourne Legacy, will pen the screenplay, though plot details remain . A previous film adaptation was released in 2006, directed by Michael Mann and starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, though it struggled at the box office despite becoming a cult favorite over time. (Variety)
So, now we do not know who will be starring in this latest film adaptation of the TV show. We hope they find two actors that are as cool and charismatic as Johnson and Thomas were. And maybe at the very least the new movie can bring back some of those cool 80s pastel colored clothes and fast cars.