ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

A New Miami Vice Movie Is In The Works

If you were alive and old enough to watch TV in 1984 you would be very much aware of how huge a television show Miami Vice was. Every Friday night…

Bob Bronson

Ocean Drive scene at night lights, cars and people having fun, Miami beach. La noche de Ocean Drive en Miami Beach, Florida, Estados Unidos.

If you were alive and old enough to watch TV in 1984 you would be very much aware of how huge a television show Miami Vice was. Every Friday night on NBC at 10 o’clock it seemed all of America was tuning in to see Crockett and Tubbs.


It debuted in September of that year and quickly became the hottest show on television, both literally and figuratively. For the first time we were made aware of the Miami scene, that was glamorous, fashionable, and sometimes dangerous.

Don Johnson played the always cool and pastel clothes wearing Sonny Crockett who was teamed with partner Ricardo Tubbs played very effectively by Philip Michael Thomas.

The duo were easily, the hottest male actors on TV for five years. Both Johnson and Thomas became megastars, they were on the covers of every magazine and guest stars on every imaginable television show. Big name actors and singers were clamoring to be on the show, not to mention the biggest athletes of the time.


By 1989 the show had run its course. Ratings and interest in. It began to slip and eventually the show was canceled. Dan Johnson went on to star in other TV shows while Thomas never regained anything close to the stardom he achieved with Miami Vice.

Another Miami Vice Movie Is Coming

Universal Pictures has tapped filmmaker Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) to direct a new adaptation of the classic 1980s television series Miami Vice. Screenwriter Dan Gilroy, known for Nightcrawler and The Bourne Legacy, will pen the screenplay, though plot details remain . A previous film adaptation was released in 2006, directed by Michael Mann and starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, though it struggled at the box office despite becoming a cult favorite over time. (Variety)

So, now we do not know who will be starring in this latest film adaptation of the TV show. We hope they find two actors that are as cool and charismatic as Johnson and Thomas were. And maybe at the very least the new movie can bring back some of those cool 80s pastel colored clothes and fast cars.

MiamiMoviesTelevision Series
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes Surprise Baby No. 2 with Longtime GF Georgia Groome
Entertainment‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint Welcomes Surprise Baby No. 2 with Longtime GF Georgia GroomeYvette DeLaCruz
Finn Wolfhard on Working with Willem Dafoe: ‘It Was Hard Not to See Norman Osborn’
EntertainmentFinn Wolfhard on Working with Willem Dafoe: ‘It Was Hard Not to See Norman Osborn’Yvette DeLaCruz
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lawsuit: Writer’s Cousin Claims Uncredited Work
Entertainment‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lawsuit: Writer’s Cousin Claims Uncredited WorkKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect