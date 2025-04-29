Revere Seniors Who Bared All for Calendar Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Several seniors from the Jack Satter House, a Hebrew SeniorLife facility in Revere, recently appeared as guests on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after they and their friends participated in a partially nude photo shoot for a calendar designed to raise money for their tenants' association.

The women traveled to New York with Rabbi Lior Nevo to film the episode with Clarkson, which aired on Thursday, April 24.

Clarkson interviewed “Miss February,” 90-year-old Loretta; “Miss November,” 91-year-old Phyllis; and “Miss June,” 80-year-old Roxanne, on the show to talk about the making of the calendar.

“It was exciting. It was totally exciting,” Roxanne said in comments captured from the interview by Boston.com. “And it was fun to see all of us. The ages ranged from, I would say, middle 70s up to 92.”

Watch the segment from the show below.

The "Spectacular Seniors" calendar featured 15 residents captured in a “calendar-girl” pinup style. Proceeds from the calendar sales support The Jack Satter Tenants Association, which provides continued education, community activities, and social events for residents. The calendars are available online for $15.