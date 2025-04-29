Nashua Resident Conquers Six Abbott World Marathon Majors

During the week of April 21, a Nashua resident reached a personal running milestone, completing all six of the world's major marathons.

On Sunday, April 27, 34-year-old Thomas Cantara ran the London Marathon in 02:43:09, six days after placing first in the para division of the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 21.

"This was a real test of my recovery, my experience to see how much stronger I became as a runner," Cantara said in an interview with WMUR News 9.

Cantara said he began running to lose weight but soon developed a deep interest in the sport. He ultimately ended up competing in marathons for Special Olympics New Hampshire.

Special Olympics sponsored his travels worldwide to complete six races in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series, including the Tokyo, Boston, and London marathons.

"I was training during the winter for kind of like three races. So, I was not going to try to set a personal best at all three of them," Cantara explained to News 9. "Just stay comfortable in the race, and I don't push it. And that's what I did. And I'm really happy. In some ways, this turned out better than I thought it would."