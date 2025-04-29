Francis Ford Coppola Receives Award at Coolidge Corner Theatre

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the visionary behind The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, was honored with The Coolidge Award during a special event at Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre on April 28. The award recognizes Coppola’s extraordinary impact on the world of cinema and marks a major moment for the Boston film community.

A Night to Remember in Brookline

The event drew film lovers from across Greater Boston and Worcester, eager to see Coppola in person and catch an exclusive screening of his latest film, Megalopolis. The evening featured a lively discussion with Coppola, Boston College professor Juliet B. Schor, and the film’s composer, Osvaldo Golijov. Audience members had the rare opportunity to hear firsthand about Coppola’s creative process and his vision for the future of film.

Katherine Tallman, Executive Director and CEO of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, praised Coppola as “one of cinema’s towering figures, whose name has become synonymous with the medium.” She added, “His artistry, curiosity, and independent spirit know no limits, and we are greatly honored to recognize him tonight.”

A Legacy That Shaped Modern Cinema

Francis Ford Coppola’s influence on American film is impossible to overstate. The six-time Academy Award winner has directed, written, or produced classics including Patton, The Godfather Trilogy, American Graffiti, The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. His latest epic, Megalopolis, features an all-star cast-Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Aubrey Plaza-and premiered to a 10-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Coppola’s impact goes beyond his own films. As co-founder of American Zoetrope with George Lucas, he launched the careers of directors like Carroll Ballard and John Milius, and actors including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, and Harrison Ford.

Celebrating Coppola in Boston: Upcoming Screenings

To celebrate Coppola’s legacy, the Coolidge Corner Theatre is hosting screenings of some of his most beloved films:

The Godfather – Saturday, May 3 at 1pm

Apocalypse Now – Saturday, May 10 at 1pm

Peggy Sue Got Married – Saturday, May 17 at 1pm

Tickets and more information are available at coolidge.org.

The Coolidge Award: Honoring Cinema’s Best