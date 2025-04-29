Award-Winning ‘Jaws’ Behind-the-Scenes Play Coming to Massachusetts Theaters for Film’s 50th Anniversary

An engaging stage production about the making of "Jaws" is coming to North Shore Music Theater in Beverly next spring. "The Shark is Broken" runs May 2nd through May 11th, 2025, before moving to Martha's Vineyard in July.

The two Massachusetts locations will host performances celebrating the movie's 50th anniversary. Following its initial Edgartown run beginning July 5th, the Vineyard shows might continue for an additional three weeks.

Based on real events, Ian Shaw created this personal look at his father Robert Shaw's portrayal of Quint. The story reveals the tensions between actors during the troubled filming that created a box office sensation.

"How did they survive so long on that boat in such a small space and not tear each other to bits? And if they had torn each other to bits, what would have happened to 'Jaws?'" said director Guy Masterson to CBS News Boston.

Three talented actors bring the original cast to life - Timothy W. Hull plays Robert Shaw, Josh Tyson portrays Roy Scheider, while Jonathan Randell Silver takes on Richard Dreyfuss. "I don't think I'm quite prepared for what we're walking into, but I'm very excited for all the energy that's going to be surrounding this play," Tyson told CBS News Boston.

The one-act play centers on stories about a troublesome mechanical shark whose breakdowns tested everyone's limits. These problems led to both anger and unexpected laughter.

"The Shark is Broken is a must-see for fans of the original film...and anyone who loves a great comic play," Bill Hanney told Creative Collective MA. His North Shore Music Theater hosted the show's 2023 Broadway run.