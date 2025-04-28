ContestsEvents
Win Bruce Hornsby and yMusic present BrhyM Tickets

Enter below for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bruce Hornsby and yMusic on May 8th at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. The distinctive American songwriter,…

Enter below for the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bruce Hornsby and yMusic on May 8th at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre.

The distinctive American songwriter, pianist and three-time Grammy Award-winner is joined by yMusic, the genre-leading contemporary classical ensemble, for a performance showcasing new collaborative compositions from their critically acclaimed album Deep Sea Vents plus other favorites from illustrious catalog of Bruce Hornsby.

Each ticket purchased to this performance will include a copy of Deep Sea Vents, the collaborative album from BrhyM, on CD.  Deep Sea Vents CDs will be distributed to patrons upon entry at the performance.

