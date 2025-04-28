WROR is giving listeners a chance to win the ultimate family getaway at the NEW Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut ! Families will discover endless fun with nonstop attractions, entertainment offerings and dining options. And don’t forget about the 92,000 square-foot indoor water park with slides and pools for every age and thrill level!

Contest Details: For the “Win An Overnight Stay at Great Wolf Lodge?” contest, visit www.wror.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Survey and complete and submit the online form beginning April 28, 2025 at 9:00AM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on May 2, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to one (1) winner(s) on May 5, 2025 on or around 12:00PM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) overnight stay for up to four (4) guests at the Great Wolf Lodge location in Mashantucket, CT. Up to one (1) winner(s) will be selected as described above. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $399. Otherwise, WROR’s General Rules apply and are available here.