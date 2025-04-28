‘Pulling for Hope’ American Cancer Society Fundraiser Set for May 3

It's a test of mettle and might for a good cause. The Arlington chapter of the American Cancer Society will host its annual "Pulling for Hope" fundraising event that will have volunteers competing to pull a fully loaded fire truck 50 feet.

Teams will attempt to move the emergency services vehicle the farthest distance in the shortest time. This year is the sixth year that Arlington has hosted this event. "Pulling for Hope" has raised close to $40,000 for the American Cancer Society in previous years.

"Pulling for Hope" is held to honor and remember Arlington Firefighters' deputy chief Steve Porciello, who died in 2017 from occupational cancer.

In addition to the fire engine pull, "Pulling for Hope" will feature several activities for attendees, including a raffle for tickets to a Boston Red Sox game. Members of the Arlington Fire Department will fire up their grills and serve plenty of delicious food. Ice cream courtesy of Belmont's "Moozy" will be available, plus live music, lawn games, and face painting for kids.

"Pulling for Hope" will take place at St. Camillus Parish at 1185 Concord Turnpike in Arlington.