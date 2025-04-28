ContestsEvents
Famous Sandwich Shop with Roots in Italy to Open First Boston Location

Michael Vyskocil
All’Antico Vinaio USA Sandwich

Photo: All’Antico Vinaio USA/Instagram

A group of well-established sandwich shops with roots in Florence, Italy, will set up shop in Boston this year.

All'Antico Vinaio plans to open a location in Back Bay sometime in 2025. According to a Facebook post from The Boston Calendar, which shared a link from JoyRaft.com, the new Boston location for All'Antico Vinaio will operate at 567 Boylston St. in the Copley Square area.

The Boston Restaurant Talk blog notes that All'Antico Vinaio launched in Florence in 1991 and operates several U.S. locations in California, Nevada, and New York. The business is known for its various panini.

In 2017, Saveur named All'Antico Vinaio to its list of "The World's Best Sandwiches."

Visit All'Antico Vinaio's website for more details about the restaurant's menu and offerings.

BostonFoodrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
