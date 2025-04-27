ContestsEvents
Top 5 Ways Women Show Men They’re Attracted To Them

Bob Bronson
Healthiest Vegetable


When it comes to dating, it is essential for men to know that you are attractive to women. What are the signs that they are could be a guy’s secret weapon.

It is tough to swim in the dating pool. There is so much competition from the glut of all of the online dating sites. People can pretty much enter all of their dating likes and dislikes into their profiles and then see what matches.

There was a recent poll that showed a large percentage of women will not date a man shorter than 5ft 8in. That is just the tip of the dating iceberg for men.
Some women require the men that they will consider dating include the amount of money they must make, the type of job and of course their age.

Of course , this doesn’t even what they want the guy to look like. So, when a guy gets through those obstacles and run the dating gauntlet, they still need to be sure the woman is attracted to them.

What are the signs that women are attracted to men?

A dating coach has spilled the secret signs women show when they find someone attractive. 

Gracie Pleschourt, shares love advice for men - and revealed five body language cues they should be on the lookout for. You can find Gracie on Instagram and Facebook under her name. She calls herself a dating coach for men.

The number one telltale sign of interest on Gracie's list is when a woman plays with her hair while talking to a man

Next was adjusting her top - or playing or fiddling with jewellery. Tilting of the head and listening intently is also good sign, according to Gracie.

The final tell to observe for was to see if a woman touches her lips. The dating coach and podcaster shared her advice in a TikTok video which has amassed more than two million views. 

These are so subtle signs that you have to keep your eyes peeled out of your head on a swivel, otherwise you might miss them.

Bob Bronson
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
