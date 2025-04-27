Top 5 Ways Women Show Men They’re Attracted To Them



When it comes to dating, it is essential for men to know that you are attractive to women. What are the signs that they are could be a guy’s secret weapon.

It is tough to swim in the dating pool. There is so much competition from the glut of all of the online dating sites. People can pretty much enter all of their dating likes and dislikes into their profiles and then see what matches.

There was a recent poll that showed a large percentage of women will not date a man shorter than 5ft 8in. That is just the tip of the dating iceberg for men.

Some women require the men that they will consider dating include the amount of money they must make, the type of job and of course their age.

Of course , this doesn’t even what they want the guy to look like. So, when a guy gets through those obstacles and run the dating gauntlet, they still need to be sure the woman is attracted to them.

What are the signs that women are attracted to men?

A dating coach has spilled the secret signs women show when they find someone attractive.

Gracie Pleschourt, shares love advice for men - and revealed five body language cues they should be on the lookout for. You can find Gracie on Instagram and Facebook under her name. She calls herself a dating coach for men.

The number one telltale sign of interest on Gracie's list is when a woman plays with her hair while talking to a man.

Next was adjusting her top - or playing or fiddling with jewellery. Tilting of the head and listening intently is also good sign, according to Gracie.

The final tell to observe for was to see if a woman touches her lips. The dating coach and podcaster shared her advice in a TikTok video which has amassed more than two million views.

