Why People Change Their Way Of Speaking Around Others

Shakespeare said, "the worlds a stage" over 500 years ago and he is still correct today. We are actors without scripts as we go about our daily happenings, including or way of speaking around other people.

It turns out that most of us change the way we speak depending on who it is we're speaking to and it is something that most of us are not that aware of.

For example, my wife says I have a tendency to alter my voice when speaking to someone on the phone for a business matter. She says that when I speak to someone regarding a bill I tend to lower my voice to sound more professional and serious. In fact, she prefers that I handle all the phone calls that need someone to sound like they’ve been around the block a few times.

Does this mean that we are fake? Not necessarily, because certain times call for a different aspect of you. If you’re talking with a small child, you will automatically change how you speak to sound friendly and less scary. When you are speaking to someone regarding a business concern, like going to the bank for a loan, you will alter your voice to sound like you are worthy of them taking a chance on lending to you.

When you are on a first date, you are probably nervous and anxious and not your real self, but you will probably sound a bit softer than you would be with your buddy or girlfriend. It’s natural to want to sound nice and appealing, otherwise there might not be a second date.

Here are the numbers

14% of people say they "often" change the way they speak or act depending on who they're talking to. 32% say they do it "sometimes" . . . 27% do it "rarely" . . . and 23% claim they NEVER change who they are.

21% of people say OTHERS often change how they speak or act . . . 48% say others do it sometimes . . . 15% believe people do it rarely . . . and only 5% claim it's something people never do.

33% of people say shifting is "mostly a good thing." 28% say it's "mostly a bad thing." And 38% aren't sure.