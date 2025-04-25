ContestsEvents
New Hampshire Senate Passes Bill to Let Bars Install Self-Pour Beer and Wine Systems

Tim Staskiewicz
Red wine being poured into a stem glass at the table.

Stock Photo

New Hampshire's State Senate just gave the green light to a new measure letting bars and breweries install self-serve beer and wine stations. Senate Bill 79-FN sets clear limits - 32 ounces for beer drinkers and 10 ounces for wine lovers.

The idea came from Senator Tim Lang, who spotted it during a trip to Wisconsin. Right now, state rules only let one place - Vine 32 Wine in Bedford - offer self-pour options. This bill would open it up across the state.

The bill lays out rules for automated systems that keep tabs on drinking through smart cards or wristbands. Once customers reach their limits, the machines cut them off automatically - simple as that.

Look at Vine 32 Wine's setup: Customers grab special cards that unlock the taps and track how much they drink. Staff need to okay more pours after limits are hit, adding an important safety layer.

This change could shake things up at New Hampshire's 80-plus breweries. But here's the deal - you won't be able to self-serve hard liquor or cocktails.

The tech keeps everyone honest using ID chips. For beer and cider up to 6% alcohol, you can pour 32 ounces. Wine drinkers get 10 ounces before the system stops them.

These setups let curious drinkers try different options without getting stuck with full glasses. It's ideal for folks who want to sample without going all in.

The bill now heads to the House Commerce Committee. If they're on board, places can start setting up self-pour stations with state approval.

BeerNew HampshireWine
Tim Staskiewicz
