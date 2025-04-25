ContestsEvents
Brookline DPW to Hold Electronic Waste Drive in Coolidge Corner

Michael Vyskocil
Old electronic devices on a dark background. The concept of recycling and disposal of electronic waste

Stock Photo

The Town of Brookline's Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced it will hold an electronic waste (e-waste) drive on Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centre Street west parking lot in Coolidge Corner.

Residents are encouraged to bring their e-waste to be picked up at no cost. Those dropping off items in a vehicle will be asked to enter the lot coming from the south on Centre Street to avoid traffic backups.

The following e-waste items will be accepted for disposal:

  • Fax machines
  • Laptops
  • Monitors
  • Printers
  • Small to medium-sized electronics
  • Stereos
  • Tablets and e-readers
  • Telephones
  • TVs

Residents are reminded that only one trunkload of e-waste will be accepted. Residents who want to dispose of additional electronic waste items must email DPWinfo@brooklinema.gov to schedule an individual dropoff appointment.

This e-waste dropoff event is only for Brookline residents. Individuals must show proof of residency, such as a lease agreement, a government-issued ID, or a utility bill.

“This event marks the DPW's first e-waste drive in decades,” said John King, DPW's environmental health supervisor, in a Town of Brookline news release. “Many electronic devices are comprised of toxic materials and heavy metals, so we're thrilled to be able to offer a free, accessible option for residents to responsibly dispose of these products.”

Residents who cannot attend this event can drop off their e-waste at Brookline's Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Facility, 815 Newton St. This facility is open every Tuesday from May through October from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

brooklinerecycle
Michael VyskocilWriter
