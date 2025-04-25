Brookline DPW to Hold Electronic Waste Drive in Coolidge Corner
The Town of Brookline's Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced it will hold an electronic waste (e-waste) drive on Sunday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Centre Street west parking lot in Coolidge Corner.
Residents are encouraged to bring their e-waste to be picked up at no cost. Those dropping off items in a vehicle will be asked to enter the lot coming from the south on Centre Street to avoid traffic backups.
The following e-waste items will be accepted for disposal:
- Fax machines
- Laptops
- Monitors
- Printers
- Small to medium-sized electronics
- Stereos
- Tablets and e-readers
- Telephones
- TVs
Residents are reminded that only one trunkload of e-waste will be accepted. Residents who want to dispose of additional electronic waste items must email DPWinfo@brooklinema.gov to schedule an individual dropoff appointment.
This e-waste dropoff event is only for Brookline residents. Individuals must show proof of residency, such as a lease agreement, a government-issued ID, or a utility bill.
“This event marks the DPW's first e-waste drive in decades,” said John King, DPW's environmental health supervisor, in a Town of Brookline news release. “Many electronic devices are comprised of toxic materials and heavy metals, so we're thrilled to be able to offer a free, accessible option for residents to responsibly dispose of these products.”
Residents who cannot attend this event can drop off their e-waste at Brookline's Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Facility, 815 Newton St. This facility is open every Tuesday from May through October from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.