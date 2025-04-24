‘The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox’ Reveals Struggles of Team Amid Losing Streak

BOSTON – MAY 1: General view of the exterior of the Boston Red Sox home field of Fenway Park on May 1, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By: Getty Images)

Netflix's new docuseries “The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox” exposes the untold story of America's favorite pastime, which goes beyond the glamor of competition.

The series details the struggles of the Red Sox, which have not been performing well since their World Series win in 2018. During the last three seasons, the team has fell short of hitting .500. While it may seem counterintuitive to follow the team at its lowest point, the Red Sox's dedication to persevering despite losing gives the series an air of relatability.

Writing for The Harvard Crimson, Hannah E. Gadway notes, “Through its focus on trainers, prospects, reporters, Green Monster scoreboard operators, and even those who supply the dirt that is rubbed on baseballs, the series demonstrates that even a slightly below-average team requires immense work from hundreds of employees.”

Beyond revealing the people behind the scenes of baseball, the docuseries also explores the intense level of dedication that the players and head coaching staff contribute to the team during a season. Team manager Alex Cora is one of the individuals who demonstrate what the team's leaders experience in a season, the ups and downs of emotions that make the coaching staff human.

The docuseries also highlights several players — Brayan Bello, Cam Booser, Triston Casas, and Jarren Duran — who struggled and succeeded last season.

“The show never fails to let us see the athletes when they fail (which, to be honest, was a lot last year),” Gadway said. “In doing so, the show lets us see the dedication that goes into trying again, 161 times, throughout a baseball season.”