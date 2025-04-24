ContestsEvents
Shocking Things That Gen Z’s Can’t Do That Will Blow A Boomer’s Mind

We know that technology changes all the time and things that used to be very common are now old and no longer necessary to learn how to perform. However, there…

Bob Bronson
We know that technology changes all the time and things that used to be very common are now old and no longer necessary to learn how to perform. However, there are some things that each new generation should learn how to do regardless of new fangled ways. If you have any doubt what these should be, just ask a Boomer's.

When it comes to being around the block enough to know how to perform various chores, nobody beats a Boomer. Born after World War 2 between 1945 and 1964, they have been around long enough to remember a world that was pre-tech. Meaning they didn't have smart phones, computers or the internet when it came to getting the information they needed to go about their lives.

If they wanted to learn something, they could either ask a relative or a friend or read a manual, or learn the proverbial "hard way", by doing it themselves and finding out. These days all you have to do to learn something new or how to do a task, is to simply go to YouTube or Google. There's a billion videos showing you how to do just about anything, including making an atomic bomb. No thanks.

Here's The Top 5 Things Gen Z's Can't Do

A website has put out yet another list of "common skills" that Boomers are "shocked" that Gen Z'ers don't know.  And here are some of them:

1.  How to read a map and figure out directions without GPS.  Try giving a Gen Z'er a map and tell them to map a route across the country and you will see the look of a truly lost person.

2.  How to address a piece of mail. Give them an envelope and tell them to send it in the mail to a long lost relative, see them try to figure what goes where, including home address, stamp and where it's being sent. Let alone licking it.

3.  How to unclog a toilet using a plunger. This is such a basic need that it's truly unbelievable that they haven't learned this yet, after all, who has take care of their clogs?

4.  How to tell time on a clock with hands. Of course this isn't all of Gen Z, but they struggle the most when the clock has Roman numerals or just lines where the numbers go. They grew up in a digital world with the time always displayed on their phone.

5.  How to count correct change. In their defense, they were brought up in a credit card world that has now moved onto their phones, with apps like Venmo. At this rate, coins might be nonexistent soon and it will be a relic of the past, but until, then they should know the value of their money.

Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
