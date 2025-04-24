Shocking Things That Gen Z’s Can’t Do That Will Blow A Boomer’s Mind

We know that technology changes all the time and things that used to be very common are now old and no longer necessary to learn how to perform. However, there are some things that each new generation should learn how to do regardless of new fangled ways. If you have any doubt what these should be, just ask a Boomer's.

When it comes to being around the block enough to know how to perform various chores, nobody beats a Boomer. Born after World War 2 between 1945 and 1964, they have been around long enough to remember a world that was pre-tech. Meaning they didn't have smart phones, computers or the internet when it came to getting the information they needed to go about their lives.

If they wanted to learn something, they could either ask a relative or a friend or read a manual, or learn the proverbial "hard way", by doing it themselves and finding out. These days all you have to do to learn something new or how to do a task, is to simply go to YouTube or Google. There's a billion videos showing you how to do just about anything, including making an atomic bomb. No thanks.

Here's The Top 5 Things Gen Z's Can't Do

A website has put out yet another list of "common skills" that Boomers are "shocked" that Gen Z'ers don't know. And here are some of them:

1. How to read a map and figure out directions without GPS. Try giving a Gen Z'er a map and tell them to map a route across the country and you will see the look of a truly lost person.

2. How to address a piece of mail. Give them an envelope and tell them to send it in the mail to a long lost relative, see them try to figure what goes where, including home address, stamp and where it's being sent. Let alone licking it.

3. How to unclog a toilet using a plunger. This is such a basic need that it's truly unbelievable that they haven't learned this yet, after all, who has take care of their clogs?

4. How to tell time on a clock with hands. Of course this isn't all of Gen Z, but they struggle the most when the clock has Roman numerals or just lines where the numbers go. They grew up in a digital world with the time always displayed on their phone.