Pope Francis’s Death Causes Huge Jump in ‘Conclave’ Movie Watching

The Vatican movie "Conclave" saw its streaming numbers jump by 283% after Pope Francis's death on April 21, 2025. Watching time went up from 1.8 million to 6.9 million minutes in just one day, based on numbers from Luminate.

At age 88, the Pope died from complications of a stroke and heart failure in Vatican City. Thousands of people filled St. Peter's Basilica, their sadness filling its historic walls.

The well-received film, featuring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, shows the inside story of choosing a new pope. People can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other big streaming services.

"The Two Popes" did even better than "Conclave" with an amazing 417% jump in viewers after the pope's death. These movies give rare looks into the sacred way the Catholic Church picks its next leader.

Based on Robert Harris's 2016 bestselling book, "Conclave" reveals the hidden steps of selecting a pope. Its release now seems perfectly timed as cardinals get ready to meet for this important task.

Movie stars Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow join the impressive cast. The writers won an Oscar for their skilled adaptation of Harris's book.

Francis had struggled with serious breathing problems and double pneumonia before he died. As he lay in state, followers from around the world came to Vatican City to say goodbye to their beloved religious leader.