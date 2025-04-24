Group Wants to Bring Healthcare Back to Former Carney Hospital Site

A team of healthcare experts put together a 61-page plan to bring back medical services at the now-closed Carney Hospital property in Dorchester. They want to turn the 13-acre location into a center for urgent care and important community services.

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu from Boston Public Health and Michael Curry of Mass League of Community Health Centers are leading this effort. They're asking officials to keep healthcare at the heart of any new plans.

Before it shut down, the hospital's emergency room saw 30,000 patients yearly. This made it Boston's sixth busiest medical facility, though many visits weren't actual emergencies.

"The closure of Carney Hospital was a significant loss... We must center equity and community-informed solutions that address real gaps in access," said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune on Boston.gov.

The plan asks for state and federal money to build new medical facilities. One important goal is fixing MassHealth payment rates to better help high-need patients in Dorchester and Mattapan areas.

Big building renovations would need 5-10 years. Adding surgery centers could help pay for ongoing operations.

"My office is working tirelessly to make sure that health care remains on the site... As long as we continue expanding access within the community, I look forward to seeing recommendations complement this goal," said City Councilor John FitzGerald on Boston.gov.

Research on similar hospital changes shows good results when mixing healthcare with community spaces. Having childcare centers next to affordable housing has proven successful.

Local clinics need funding to help fill the gap left by Carney's closing. Adding an urgent care center plus other medical services could help meet this need.