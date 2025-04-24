Bryan Adams: Complete List of Tour Dates with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Bryan Adams is hitting the road this fall, and for his shows in the U.S., he'll be joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.
Adams kicks off the U.S. dates of his "Roll with the Punches" tour with Benatar and Giraldo as special guests on October 25 in Uncasville, Conn. and wraps on November 26 in Minneapolis.
In addition to his U.S. dates, Adams has a slew of shows booked in his native Canada. For those shows, the special guest will be The Sheepdogs.
Tickets for these show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time at BryanAdams.com, where you will find complete ticket information. A full list of "Roll with the Punches" dates is below.
Bryan Adams - "Roll with the Punches" 2025 Tour Dates
Thu Sep 11 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre*
Fri Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*
Sat Sep 13 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre*
Tue Sep 23 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre*
Wed Sep 24 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place+
Fri Sep 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome+
Sat Sep 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
Sun Sep 28 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre*
Mon Sep 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*
Thu Oct 2 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre*
Fri Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
Sat Oct 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*
Sun Oct 5 – Windsor, ON – Caesars*
Tue Oct 7 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre*
Wed Oct 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*
Thu Oct 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*
Sat Oct 11 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*
Sun Oct 12 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre*
Wed Oct 15 – St. John’s, NL – Mary Brown’s Centre*
Sat Oct 25 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^
Sun Oct 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^
Wed Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
Thu Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
Sat Nov 1 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena^
Sun Nov 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^
Mon Nov 3 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^
Wed Nov 5 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^
Thu Nov 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena^
Fri Nov 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^
Sun Nov 9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^
Mon Nov 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^
Thu Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^
Sat Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^
Sun Nov 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^
Tue Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^
Wed Nov 19 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center^
Fri Nov 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^
Sat Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^
Mon Nov 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^
Wed Nov 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^
*With The Sheepdogs
^With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
+With Amanda Marshall