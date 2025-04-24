Bryan Adams: Complete List of Tour Dates with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Bryan Adams is hitting the road this fall, and for his shows in the U.S., he'll be joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.



Adams kicks off the U.S. dates of his "Roll with the Punches" tour with Benatar and Giraldo as special guests on October 25 in Uncasville, Conn. and wraps on November 26 in Minneapolis.



In addition to his U.S. dates, Adams has a slew of shows booked in his native Canada. For those shows, the special guest will be The Sheepdogs.



Tickets for these show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time at BryanAdams.com, where you will find complete ticket information. A full list of "Roll with the Punches" dates is below.