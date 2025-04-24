ContestsEvents
Boston’s Kaia Makes Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Global Hot List

Condé Nast Traveler has named Kaia, a South End Greek restaurant, to its 2025 Hot List of standout new dining destinations around the world. Having opened its doors at 370…

Tim Staskiewicz
Kaia

Photo: Kaia South End/ Instagram

Condé Nast Traveler has named Kaia, a South End Greek restaurant, to its 2025 Hot List of standout new dining destinations around the world.

Having opened its doors at 370 Harrison Ave. last October, this third venture from Xenia Greek Hospitality brings seaside Greek cuisine to Boston. The restaurant serves up authentic dishes rooted in Aegean cooking.

"When you're hungry, you eat, and there's always something waiting for you," said CEO Demetri Tsolakis to Boston Magazine.

Skipping formal reservation policies, Kaia keeps dining casual. Just stop by to grab one of 24 bar seats or find an available table. As Tsolakis says: "Wear your metaphorical swimsuit and just show up."

The restaurant welcomes guests daily from 5 to 11. The space features intimate corners alongside group tables, capturing the social vibe of Mediterranean dining.

The bar pours Greek wines while bartenders craft cocktails with Mediterranean ingredients. The drinks pair perfectly with their seafood-focused menu.

Before Kaia, these owners made waves with Krasi Meze & Wine and Bar Vlaha, raising the bar for Greek dining in Boston.

Walk in, and you'll feel whisked away to a Greek island. Clean white walls meet ocean-blue details, while natural elements create a welcoming atmosphere.

Seafood stars here. Begin with shareable mezes before moving on to perfectly grilled whole fish.

Landing on the prestigious Condé Nast list just months after opening places this Boston eatery among the top new restaurants of 2025.

Tim StaskiewiczEditor
