Salem to Award $1K Scholarships to High School Seniors Pursuing Environmental Careers

The City of Salem announced that it will select two high school seniors to receive a $1,000 scholarship intended to support graduates who will pursue careers in environmental sustainability.

Mayor Dominick Pangallo and the City of Salem, in collaboration with Waste Management (Salem's solid waste and recycling services provider), explained that the "For a More Sustainable Tomorrow" scholarships will support students who plan to study environmental science or seek careers in fields such as education, engineering, or law with a specific environmental focus.

"In Salem, education of our students is a community mission," Pangallo said in a statement shared with the Patch of Salem. "I am grateful to the members of our staff and to Waste Management for making this opportunity available to help Salem residents, particularly those working toward careers that will sustain our environment."