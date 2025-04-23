ContestsEvents
Confessions of a Tech Hoarder: Or, Why I Can’t Throw Away My 2005 Flip Phone

Old electronic devices on a dark background. The concept of recycling and disposal of electronic waste

Let me start by saying this: I own a creative iPod Life Shuffle from, I kid you not, 1999. It’s basically a tiny fossil that once held my entire personality.

I also still have every cell phone I’ve owned since 2003. Not in use. Not charged. Just… present.

Like cursed artifacts in a museum no one visits.

Do I have the chargers? Of course not. What do you think I am, organized?

Oh, and there’s an iPad that I haven’t been able to unlock since someone (not naming names, but it was probably me) guessed the passcode wrong too many times. It now lives in iPad jail. Apparently I can try again sometime around the year 3428.

Cool cool cool.

Also, and this one really hurts: I have a broken desktop computer sitting on the floor of my office. It’s been there for six years. Six. It’s not plugged in. It’s not hooked up to anything. Yup. Just... keeping the floor company. Like a sad, boxy roommate.

Tech Hoarder!

According to a new survey, 31% of Americans are just like me. We're out here, clinging to our ancient tech because we’re not really sure what to do with it. Throw it away? That feels wrong. Sell it? Who’s buying a Sidekick in 2025? Give it to a friend? What friend is out here asking for a Blackberry?

Meanwhile, 19% of people actually do throw their old tech away. (No word on whether they do it responsibly or just yeet it into the regular trash like savages.)

Some people are out here being productive—selling their old gear (25%), trading it in (37%), donating it (17%), or passing it to family (30%). That’s adorable. I, personally, am building a small museum of Sad Gadgets and Lost Chargers. Admission is free. BYO nostalgia.

But seriously—why hasn’t anyone fixed the “too many password attempts = wait 17 centuries” glitch? I feel like we sent a car to space, but I still can’t unlock an iPad from 2014.

What is wrong with us?

More importantly: does anyone have a charger for a Motorola Razr? I think I left some notes in there.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
