UMass Study: Marathon Weekend Generated Close to $509 Million for Boston’s Economy

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 21: Lorenzo Fuschini crosses the finish line of the 129th Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 129th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 21, contributed a significant economic boost to Boston-area businesses and those across Massachusetts.

A recent UMass study estimated that the Boston Marathon weekend generated approximately $509 million in economic activity. Roughly $344 million will remain in Boston, while another $165 million will benefit the state.

News 9 WMUR-TV spoke with one Boston business, Marathon Sports, a specialty store near the marathon's finish line. Manager Chris Marino said the event contributed to strong sales for the store.

"So the celebration jacket is really the big thing. All the kind of B.A.A merch, the official marathon gear, but we're also doing our own marathon sports-branded gear," Marino said. "We put out a really exclusive hat that talks about the ducklings."