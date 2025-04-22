Rock Hall Great James Taylor to Coach Top 14 on ‘American Idol’

Music legend James Taylor takes the "American Idol" stage this Sunday, helping contestants perform songs by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame greats.

Taylor joins Season 23's impressive lineup of coaches including Ashanti and Josh Groban. He'll team up with breakout star Jelly Roll to mentor the show's top 14 performers.

In an exciting TV first, the show will announce the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees live. Ryan Seacrest will share which artists made it from a lineup including heavyweights Mariah Carey, Oasis, Outkast, Soundgarden, and Cyndi Lauper.

Taylor earned his place in the Hall of Fame back in 2000. That year's group was remarkable, with Eric Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, and Earth, Wind & Fire joining him - each bringing their unique sound to the hall.

Coming off a big year blending country and hip-hop, Jelly Roll's TV profile continues to rise. When the night wraps up, two contestants will head home.