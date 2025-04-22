New Sushi Buffet Opens at Former Minado Location in Natick

Sora Buffet opened its doors at 1282 Worcester St. in Natick's Sherwood Plaza, offering a fresh spin on all-you-can-eat sushi and seafood to local diners.

Taking over the space where Minado served customers for more than two decades until it closed on September 10, 2024, this restaurant features a wide selection of options. Diners can enjoy everything from fresh-cut sushi and sashimi to hot crab legs, juicy oysters, and meals cooked right on teppanyaki grills.

"Bring your appetite. Bring your friends. Let's feast," posted the restaurant on its Instagram account.

Lunch costs $24.99 for adults, while dinner runs $38.99. These prices are in line with other buffets in the area.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. They stay open a bit later on weekends, closing at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The layout matches the previous restaurant's setup, making it perfect for groups and special occasions. Even with its years of success, why Minado suddenly closed after 20 years remains unclear.

Chefs cook dishes right in front of guests at cooking stations while a huge buffet line offers plenty of choices. Those with a sweet tooth can check out the dessert section.