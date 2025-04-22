Lexington, Concord Commemorate 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution

LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 19: People stand under a statue of Captain John Parker, commander of the Lexington militia, while watching a parade for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 2025 in Lexington, Massachusetts. (Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images)

On April 19, 1775, British troops met resistance from American colonists during the battles of Lexington and Concord, which led to the beginning of the American Revolutionary War movement for independence.

On April 19, 2025, 250 years later, the Lexington and Concord communities gathered again to commemorate these history-making events with parades, reenactments, and other activities to mark our nation's semiquincentennial.

Commemorations began early in both towns, with a 5:15 a.m. reenactment of the Battle of Lexington and a 6 a.m. dawn salute in Concord.

Lexington held its 111th Patriots Day 5-Mile Road Race, while the annual USS Lexington Ceremony recognized the battle and its legacy. The Lexington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution also held a tree dedication ceremony.

Additional activities included a rededication of the Lexington Battle Green, which included a skydiving performance by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and patriotic songs performed by The U.S. Army Fife & Drum Corps. The 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, showcased precision drills.

Boston.com estimated that approximately 2,700 marchers, reenactors, and performers participated in a 2.5-mile parade along Massachusetts Avenue from Maple Street to Worthen Road.

Concord also hosted a parade with a ceremony at the Old North Bridge, followed by a community-wide block party in the afternoon.