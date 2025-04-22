7 Chef-Approved Cooking Hacks Will Make You Feel Like a Kitchen Wizard

ContestsEvents
7 cooking hacks to make you look like a chef? Look, I’m no gourmet cook. I’m more of a “forgot the garlic bread in the oven again” kind of cook. But these tips? Game changers. A real-deal restaurant chef dropped his go-to hacks on YouTube, and the video has 13 million views. Which means: either people are really bad at cooking… or we’re all just desperate to stretch a dollar and not mess up dinner (probably both).

So here we go. My faves from the list, plus a few extras from my own chaotic kitchen:

1. Wash your produce in vinegar.

Three parts water, one part vinegar, let it soak. Bam! Your strawberries won’t start a science experiment by day two. This is basically a magic trick for your wallet. Less waste = more money for snacks.

2. Fluffier biscuits = bigger butter chunks.
Don’t overmix. Leave those buttery nuggets intact. They melt into little pockets of happiness in the oven. It’s like biting into a buttery cloud. 10/10, no notes.

3. Watery soup? Breadcrumbs.
I didn’t believe this one until I tried it. I had soup that was basically hot vegetable water. Tossed in a handful of breadcrumbs—suddenly, soup with substance. No one even noticed the panic-thickening maneuver.

4. Bruise your herbs.
Not emotionally, just give them a solid squeeze before tossing them in. Releases way more flavor. Like they’ve been to therapy and are finally opening up.

5. Potato masher + ground beef = dream team.
I’ve been chasing rogue beef chunks with a wooden spoon like a fool. The masher breaks it up evenly in seconds. I feel like Gordon Ramsay, minus the yelling.

6. Freeze soft cheese before grating.
Mozzarella, gouda—stick it in the freezer for 20 minutes. Then grate it like a pro. No sad cheese clumps or finger casualties.

7. Season from high above like you're on a cooking show.
This isn’t just for drama. It helps spread the salt evenly. Bonus: You’ll look extremely competent doing it.

Bonus tip: Use pickle juice for marinade.
Trust me. Chicken, pork, even tofu. It adds flavor, tenderizes, and makes you feel weirdly proud of yourself.

In this economy, a soggy salad or sad soup is practically a crime. These hacks keep food fresher, tastier, and cheaper. That’s a win for your belly and your budget.

