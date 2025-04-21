ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Singles Want More Activities On First Dates

If you’re in the dating world you might be getting tired of first dates that start and end in a bar or at a coffee shop. When it comes to…

Bob Bronson
Young woman hiking in the woods

If you're in the dating world you might be getting tired of first dates that start and end in a bar or at a coffee shop. When it comes to the initial meet up most people lack imagination and originality, opting for the same old places to meet for a safe get to know each other location.

First dates can be very nerve racking for both participants. This is generally your first face to face meet up, so you're hoping that you will both not be disappointed with what you see, or what they see. Once that initial first impression is done and you're glad you came, you can relax a bit and see how the chemistry works.

Is having a drink or coffee the best way to learn about someone? It is more or less an interview of sorts and most of are not at our best being interviewed. There must be a better way to relax and get to know more about a person than sitting and coming up with things to say or ask each other.

You can learn more about a person when there are distractions to lessen some of the quiet or the forced conversations. That's what single people are starting to opt for on first dates, distractions that can be more fun than a coffee or cocktail.

Get out of the First Date Rut

Now, according to a report from a matchmaking company, first dates that involve something active are 25% more likely to lead to a second date than meet-ups at bars, restaurants, or coffee shops.  Think of all the active possibilities that you can do on a first date. Things like mini-golf, or a driving range, how about a highly active place like an arcade where you can play multiple games and still get a bite

If you want to go out to the great outdoors even hiking is included.  In fact, hiking boasts a whopping 50% success rate.

But that's becoming less popular for EVERYONE.  Boomers are the least interested in going to a bar . . . and Gen Z'ers see the least success following first dates at a bar.

An expert in the report said, "More singles are seeking alcohol-free ways to connect and create a space for authentic conversation and emotional chemistry to grow organically."

Show your first date who you are by sharing your passion for something even if it's as simple throwing darts or playing pool. The distraction will be welcome, plus you will see what the person is like when they win or lose. That's something you won't learn in a coffee shop.

(New York Post)

Datinggolfhiking
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 21
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 21
Katy Perry performs on stage with both arms up during the Coronation Concert wearing her black hair pulled back, chunky star and moon gold earrings, and a metallic golden yellow gown with matching long arm sleeves.
Bob BronsonWould You Go To Space If You Had The Money?Bob Bronson
Why Panama City Beach is Closing Its Doors on Spring Breakers
Human InterestWhy Panama City Beach is Closing Its Doors on Spring BreakersYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect