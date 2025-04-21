Singles Want More Activities On First Dates

If you're in the dating world you might be getting tired of first dates that start and end in a bar or at a coffee shop. When it comes to the initial meet up most people lack imagination and originality, opting for the same old places to meet for a safe get to know each other location.

First dates can be very nerve racking for both participants. This is generally your first face to face meet up, so you're hoping that you will both not be disappointed with what you see, or what they see. Once that initial first impression is done and you're glad you came, you can relax a bit and see how the chemistry works.

Is having a drink or coffee the best way to learn about someone? It is more or less an interview of sorts and most of are not at our best being interviewed. There must be a better way to relax and get to know more about a person than sitting and coming up with things to say or ask each other.

You can learn more about a person when there are distractions to lessen some of the quiet or the forced conversations. That's what single people are starting to opt for on first dates, distractions that can be more fun than a coffee or cocktail.

Now, according to a report from a matchmaking company, first dates that involve something active are 25% more likely to lead to a second date than meet-ups at bars, restaurants, or coffee shops. Think of all the active possibilities that you can do on a first date. Things like mini-golf, or a driving range, how about a highly active place like an arcade where you can play multiple games and still get a bite

If you want to go out to the great outdoors even hiking is included. In fact, hiking boasts a whopping 50% success rate.

But that's becoming less popular for EVERYONE. Boomers are the least interested in going to a bar . . . and Gen Z'ers see the least success following first dates at a bar.

An expert in the report said, "More singles are seeking alcohol-free ways to connect and create a space for authentic conversation and emotional chemistry to grow organically."