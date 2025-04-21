Scenes from the 129th Boston Marathon
Perfect skies and comfortable 50-degree weather welcomed the 31,000 runners as they lined up at the Hopkinton starting line. The legendary course lay ahead, snaking through Massachusetts towns.
Starting in Hopkinton, runners made their way through eight different towns before hitting the famous Boylston Street finish in Boston's Back Bay.
