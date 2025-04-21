Scenes from the 129th Boston Marathon

ContestsEvents
Perfect skies and comfortable 50-degree weather welcomed the 31,000 runners as they lined up at the Hopkinton starting line. The legendary course lay ahead, snaking through Massachusetts towns. Starting in…

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Sharon Lokedi of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 129th Boston Marathon Women's division on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Perfect skies and comfortable 50-degree weather welcomed the 31,000 runners as they lined up at the Hopkinton starting line. The legendary course lay ahead, snaking through Massachusetts towns.

Starting in Hopkinton, runners made their way through eight different towns before hitting the famous Boylston Street finish in Boston's Back Bay.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Workers wire the finish line before the 129th Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Workers scrub a painted logo before the 129th Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: First Sgt. Matthew Johnson of the National Lancers, dressed as Paul Revere performs on Boylston Street to honor the 250th Anniversary of Patriots' Day before the 129th Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: People dressed as members of the militia perform on Boylston Street to honor the 250th Anniversary of Patriots' Day before the 129th Boston Marathon on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Marcel Hug of Switzerland celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the 129th Boston Marathon Men's Wheelchair on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Susannah Scaroni of the United States crosses the finish line to win the 129th Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Marcel Hug of Switzerland celebrates after winning the 129th Boston Marathon Men's Wheelchair on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Susannah Scaroni of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning the 129th Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchairs on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: John Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 129th Boston Marathon Men's division on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: Sharon Lokedi of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 129th Boston Marathon Women's division on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
