MBTA Weighs Free Bus Service Expansion Despite Budget Hurdles

Transit officials hope to make bus rides free across their system, but dwindling federal funds pose a major obstacle. This push comes as Boston finishes its three-year pilot program in January.

Three Boston routes will remain free until March 2026, supported by $8.4 million in federal money. These buses - 23, 28, and 29 - serve communities like Dorchester, Mattapan, and Roxbury.

Ridership on these routes has jumped above pre-COVID numbers. The extension uses American Rescue Plan Act money to cover the lost fare revenue.

Free transit has gained momentum across the state. Last October, 13 Regional Transit agencies received state funding to operate fare-free throughout the year.

After seeing significant increases in ridership and improved bus operations, the Southeastern Regional Transit Authority extended their free service through mid-2025.

Research shows eliminating fares on all regional buses would cost roughly $30 million per year - a small fraction compared to other transit expenses.

But funding remains a major concern. The COVID relief money that powered these pilot programs is running out, and there's no clear plan for funding a broader free program.

Transit officials are working to secure reliable funding sources. While pilots show promise for permanent free service, budget constraints remain a reality.

Based on results from Boston's three-route experiment, MBTA's data supports year-round free buses throughout Massachusetts.