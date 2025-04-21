Ken Burns Gets Third Lantern Award at Boston’s Old North Church

On Apr. 16, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns received the prestigious Third Lantern Award during a ceremony at Old North Church in Boston. The award presentation coincided with the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War and took place at the historic site known for its iconic lantern signals that warned colonists of British troop movements more than two centuries ago.

The Third Lantern Award is bestowed upon individuals who embody leadership, courage, hope, tenacity, and engaged citizenship, characteristics seen throughout Burns' long career. Widely recognized by American audiences for deeply researched and emotionally written storytelling, Burns has made American history come alive with scads of award-winning documentaries touching on subjects from the Civil War to jazz and all aspects of our national parks.

In his acceptance speech, Burns reflected on the enduring importance of faith in civic life and historical understanding. "The faith we started out with was about trying to deeply understand what was required for our country to come together. It was about a belief and ideals that so-called ordinary people could share," Burns said to WHDH.

He shared how faith is a significant means of linking people to the past and setting a shared vision for the future — a bridge between people that allows them to express their mutual dreams and hopes.

The celebration's festivities continued later that evening at Boston Symphony Hall, where audience members who had bought tickets were treated to a preview screening of Burns' next film, The American Revolution. The film is expected to have its national release later this year and offers a new lens on the events and vision that laid the founding moments of the United States.