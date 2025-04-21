Ferry Service Puts Electric Boat Plans on Hold as Federal Money Uncertain

NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 25: A view of a Steamship Authority ferry approaches the Nantucket Terminal on April 25, 2020 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The Steamship Authority is receiving 9 million dollars from the CARES Act Stimulus funding to keep ferries running between Cape Cod, Marthas Vineyard, and Nantucket. The boats have been running on a decreased schedule since ridership has cratered due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Due to changes in politics and funding, the Steamship Authority is reexamining its electrification process for ferries. At a recent board meeting, Jim Malkin, a board member representing Martha's Vineyard, made it clear that the Authority has to consider options due to the limited federal funding for electrification. "Given the current environment in D.C., I think we have an opportunity to take some time and examine what the best options are for the Steamship Authority to look at alternative energy going forward," Malkin said.

Over 80% of the ferry industry — including all Steamship Authority vessels — relies on diesel fuel. Although $375,000 has been allocated for the design of a hybrid ferry, broader plans for electrification face logistical and financial challenges. General Manager Robert Davis announced ongoing discussions with Elliott Bay Design Group, which has deemed electric ferries potentially viable for the Vineyard route. Davis provided a two-phase plan: establishing the existing emissions as a reference point and planning for hybrid conversions of the existing vessels.

To establish some means of impact analysis, the committee members received preliminary assessments that suggested a hybrid model might be the easiest path forward. These assessments also indicated it would take approximately two years to consider this possibility fully. The board did not vote to move forward on any particular action. Still, board members supported discussing hybrid options with design people, and most expressed interest in a long-term plan.

Community members expressed similar thoughts in support of electrification, with energy planner Kate Warner stating that it is better to act now to address climate change despite the initial cost and highlighting that planned construction work, like replacing cables, could also potentially benefit a future deployment plan. She also encouraged collaboration with utility provider Eversource to ensure an adequate power supply.