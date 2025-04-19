The “California Gurls” singer was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. She released her debut album, a contemporary Christian record titled ‘Katy Hudson’ in 2001, but it was unsuccessful. To avoid confusion with actress Kate Hudson, she briefly performed as Katheryn Perry, but adopted the stage name “Katy Perry” from her mother’s maiden name.

Going to space is becoming something that is easier than ever before. With the recent rocket ride on Blue Origin filled with an all-female crew that included the likes of Katy Perry and Oprah's bestie, Gayle King. Now, let's be honest about this, they didn't have to pay for the 11 minute flight to space, if they had to pay, would they still do it?

there are big companies that are betting a lot that people will pay for a short ride to space. Blue origin is owned by Amazon owner. Jeff Bezos, Elon musk owns SpaceX ends. Richard Branson is the head of virgin. All of these companies are run by very successful billionaires who have created hugely successful businesses.

Each of these world-class businessmen started companies that didn’t exist prior to their inventions or they reimagined business models to be even more wildly successful.

They all know what they’re doing when it comes to what the future holds. They all have steaks in what might be the future of space travel.

Horse they are hoping that people will put down your hard earned dollars to leave early even for only a brief period of time. The question is how many people would pay for the privilege of leaving Earth?

What do the numbers say?

Most Americans in a new poll said NO, they wouldn't go to space even if money was no object. Only around a third of us would do it. 31% said yes . . . 55% said no way . . . and 14% said maybe.

People who wouldn't go think it's either too risky, too bad for the environment, or they're just not interested.

Some of us are more willing to go than others though, especially men and young people: 39% of men would go up, compared to 23% of women. And half of people in their 20s said yes, compared to just 19% of seniors.

Whether you'd go or not, most agree a flight like the Blue Origin one this week does NOT make you an "astronaut" though.