WooSox Announce Special “Fryday Night” for School Vacation Week

The Worcester Red Sox are cooking up something special for families looking to make the most of School Vacation Week. On Friday, April 25, all kids 12 and under will receive free chicken tenders and french fries as part of the team's UniBank Fangirl "FRYERWORKS" event at Polar Park. This delicious deal comes as part of a week-long celebration presented by Southwick's Zoo, giving local families an affordable entertainment option during the April school break.

A Night of Food, Fireworks, and Family Fun

The cleverly named "FRYDAY" night promotion combines two things kids love – fried food and fireworks. As families enter the ballpark for the 6:05 p.m. game, children will receive meal vouchers redeemable at the Behind the Plate and Infield Fry concession stands located on the main concourse. While the kids enjoy their complimentary chicken tenders and fries, everyone can look forward to a spectacular pyrotechnics show featuring music from today's most popular pop stars.

"School vacation week is a special time for children, especially in springtime, and we wanted to add to their excitement," explained WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "Our humor-filled staff wanted a promotion tailor-made to inspire swift action by aficionados of today's stars."

The creative wordplay and family-friendly offering demonstrate the organization's commitment to creating memorable experiences for local fans. The "FRYERWORKS" event isn't just about baseball – it's about creating affordable family memories during a time when many parents are looking for activities to keep their children entertained.

Ticket Information and Availability

Baseball fans eager to take advantage of this family-friendly promotion can purchase tickets now through multiple channels. Tickets are currently available on the team's website (woosox.com), at the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888.

Starting April 25 at 10 a.m., tickets for all 2025 WooSox home games will become available online. For those who prefer purchasing tickets in person, next Tuesday through Thursday fans can visit the sales table outside the WooSox Market or the box offices at Gates B and C.

With rising entertainment costs affecting many families, this promotion offers a budget-friendly option for parents looking to treat their children during the school break. The combination of America's pastime, free food for kids, and a dazzling fireworks display makes this an attractive option for families throughout Worcester County and beyond.

Complete School Vacation Week Schedule

The free chicken tenders and fireworks show is just one highlight of an action-packed week at Polar Park. The WooSox have organized a variety of special events and promotions throughout School Vacation Week.

Tuesday, April 22 - Tail Waggin' Tuesday

The week kicks off with a 6:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets). This dog-friendly game allows families to bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark. Tuesday also features a Taco & Tequila special, presented by Teremana, where adult fans can enjoy a margarita and a Whopping Walking Taco from Nacho Nacho Man for $15.

Wednesday, April 23 - WooCrew Day

Wednesday offers exceptional value with a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m. Each game will be seven innings. It's also WooCrew Day, presented by Shaw's, giving members of the WooSox' kids club one free general admission ticket and exclusive access to the Central MASScots Party on the Hanover Deck with Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth.

The day also honors veterans with Veterans Appreciation Day, presented by Dippin' Dots. As with every Wednesday game, first responders (including support staff) receive four free general admission tickets when presenting their credentials at the Ticket Office, courtesy of National Grid.

Thursday, April 24 - Meet a World Series Champion

Thursday's 6:05 p.m. game features a special appearance by 2018 World Series champion and 2021 All-Star pitcher Matt Barnes. Fans can meet and get autographs from Barnes in the Sherwood's Diner, presented by DCU.

The evening also includes Teacher Appreciation Night and the popular Buck-a-Burger Night, offering Polar Park cheeseburgers or hamburgers for just $1 each. Adding to the cultural celebration, the WooSox will transform into Los Wepas de Worcester, with pre-game ceremonies honoring the cultures of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

Saturday, April 26 - Autism Acceptance Day

Saturday's game begins at 4:05 p.m. and features Autism Acceptance Day, presented by Venture Community Services. Following the game, fans will have the unique opportunity to come down to the field for a "Sunset Catch" – a rare chance to play catch on a professional baseball field.

Sunday, April 27 - Replica Jersey Giveaway

The School Vacation Week series concludes with Fallon Health Sunday Funday at 1:05 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive Kristian Campbell Replica Jerseys, presented by Manny's Appliances. After the game, fans of all ages can run the bases – a favorite tradition for many young baseball enthusiasts. The day will also feature a Princeton Town Takeover.

Making Memories at the Ballpark

For many Worcester-area families, School Vacation Week presents both an opportunity and a challenge – finding affordable, engaging activities for children during their time off. The WooSox "FRYDAY" night promotion offers the perfect solution with its combination of baseball, free food for kids, and spectacular fireworks.

Whether you're a dedicated baseball fan or simply looking for a fun family outing, Polar Park promises an entertaining experience during the April school break. With multiple promotions throughout the week, there's something for everyone – from dog lovers and taco enthusiasts to families with children on the autism spectrum.