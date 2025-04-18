What You Need to Know About Road Closures for the Boston Marathon

Traffic in Boston will be impacted as runners and spectators from across the country — and the world — descend on Boston for the 2025 Boston Marathon.

Here's what you'll need to know about road closures, public transportation, and more for the marathon on Monday, April 21:

Road Closures

Start times for the 2025 Boston Marathon vary, but the men's wheelchair division will begin about 9:06 a.m. in Hopkinton.

The last 4.2 miles of the marathon route include Brookline and Boston. In Brookline, residents and travelers can expect roads to be closed from about 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:

Beacon Street

Chestnut Hill Avenue at Clinton Road and Dean Road

Harvard Street at Longwood Avenue and Sewall Avenue

Saint Paul Street at Longwood Avenue

Sewall Avenue at Marshall Street

Washington Street at Park Street

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the following closures will be in place in Boston on Monday, April 21:

The Beacon Street bridge over Route 16 and I-90

The northbound and southbound off-ramps of exit 37 on I-95

Route 9 westbound off-ramp to Route 16 in Wellesley

I-90 eastbound exit 133 to Copley, with a detour through I-90 eastbound exit 134A

I-495 northbound and southbound exit 50 (Route 85) off-ramps

I-495 northbound and southbound exit 54A (West Main Street) off-ramps

The on-ramp from West Main Street in Hopkinton to I-495 southbound

Parking and Public Transportation

Parking will be extremely limited on Monday, April 21. A family meeting area for runners and their guests will take place on Clarendon Street, Saint James Avenue, and Stuart Street.

Boston city officials urge people not to drive vehicles. Instead, runners and spectators are encouraged to use the MBTA or Blue Bikes, or walk when possible.

Roads with 'No Stopping' Restrictions

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the following roads will have a “no stopping” restriction for vehicles on April 21: