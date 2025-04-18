What You Need to Know About Road Closures for the Boston Marathon
Traffic in Boston will be impacted as runners and spectators from across the country — and the world — descend on Boston for the 2025 Boston Marathon.
Here's what you'll need to know about road closures, public transportation, and more for the marathon on Monday, April 21:
Road Closures
Start times for the 2025 Boston Marathon vary, but the men's wheelchair division will begin about 9:06 a.m. in Hopkinton.
The last 4.2 miles of the marathon route include Brookline and Boston. In Brookline, residents and travelers can expect roads to be closed from about 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:
- Beacon Street
- Chestnut Hill Avenue at Clinton Road and Dean Road
- Harvard Street at Longwood Avenue and Sewall Avenue
- Saint Paul Street at Longwood Avenue
- Sewall Avenue at Marshall Street
- Washington Street at Park Street
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the following closures will be in place in Boston on Monday, April 21:
- The Beacon Street bridge over Route 16 and I-90
- The northbound and southbound off-ramps of exit 37 on I-95
- Route 9 westbound off-ramp to Route 16 in Wellesley
- I-90 eastbound exit 133 to Copley, with a detour through I-90 eastbound exit 134A
- I-495 northbound and southbound exit 50 (Route 85) off-ramps
- I-495 northbound and southbound exit 54A (West Main Street) off-ramps
- The on-ramp from West Main Street in Hopkinton to I-495 southbound
Parking and Public Transportation
Parking will be extremely limited on Monday, April 21. A family meeting area for runners and their guests will take place on Clarendon Street, Saint James Avenue, and Stuart Street.
Boston city officials urge people not to drive vehicles. Instead, runners and spectators are encouraged to use the MBTA or Blue Bikes, or walk when possible.
Roads with 'No Stopping' Restrictions
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the following roads will have a “no stopping” restriction for vehicles on April 21:
- Arlington Street
- Beacon Street
- Berkeley Street
- Belvidere Street
- Blagden Street
- Boylston Street
- Bromfield Street
- Cambria Street
- Charles Street South
- Chestnut Hill Avenue
- Clarendon Street
- Cleveland Circle
- Columbus Avenue
- Commonwealth Avenue
- Congress Street
- Dalton Street
- Dartmouth Street
- Deerfield Street
- East Dedham Street
- Exeter Street
- Fairfield Street
- Gloucester Street
- Hereford Street
- Hanover Street
- Huntington Avenue
- Kenmore Street
- Nassau Street
- New Chardon Street
- Newbury Street
- Plympton Street
- Providence Street
- Raleigh Street
- Stanhope Street
- Scotia Street
- State Street
- St. Cecilia Street
- Tremont Street
- Washington Street